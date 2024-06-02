India Gears Up for Green Skies with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

India has significant potential for producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which can help reduce carbon emissions, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted on Sunday amid rising air travel demands.

In 2023, SAF production stood at 0.5 million tonnes. The IATA aims to scale this up significantly by 2050, with a SAF Registry to be established by 2025 to report emissions reductions.

Significant stakeholders, including airlines and national authorities, are backing this initiative. Hemant Mistry, Director of Net Zero Transition at IATA, emphasized India's potential in this domain due to available feedstocks. IATA projects SAF to account for up to 65% of the reductions needed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

