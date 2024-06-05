American Corporates Positive on Modi's Return: Economic Reforms Anticipated
The American corporate sector expects continued economic reforms and a strengthened US-India relationship as Narendra Modi secures a third term with the BJP-led NDA, despite a slightly smaller majority. Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF, affirms ongoing corporate investment and geopolitical alignment, notably on issues like the Quad.
- Country:
- United States
The return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term has buoyed expectations for continued economic reforms within the American corporate sector, according to Mukesh Aghi, head of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Despite a slightly smaller majority in the Lok Sabha, Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured enough seats to form the government.
According to Aghi, the election results, which saw the BJP winning 240 seats against the Congress's 99, are unlikely to destabilize ongoing US-India relations. He noted that both nations are poised to work closely, especially on strategic initiatives like the Quad, which underscores economic and defense cooperation among the US, India, Japan, and Australia.
Furthermore, Aghi emphasized that the Indian economy, nearing a USD 5 trillion mark by 2027, remains an attractive opportunity for corporate America. He dispelled concerns about Modi's image as authoritarian, stating that the election results enhance his global standing, and reaffirm India's commitment to democracy.
