RVNL Secures Rs 390 Crore Sitarampur Bypass Project

State-owned RVNL has secured a contract worth around Rs 390 crore from the Indian Railways for the construction of the Sitarampur bypass line under the Asansol division. The project, expected to take 24 months, is part of RVNL's efforts in rail infrastructure development under the Ministry of Railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:42 IST
The state-owned enterprise Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has been awarded a substantial contract valued at approximately Rs 390 crore by the Indian Railways.

The deal entails the construction of the Sitarampur bypass line, which will operate under the Asansol division, as detailed in RVNL's recent exchange filing.

RVNL has officially received a Letter of Acceptance from the Eastern Railway, specifying the project cost, inclusive of GST, at Rs 3,90,97,35,276.55, and outlining a project duration of 24 months. The company remains committed to project development, financing, and implementation of rail infrastructure initiatives.

