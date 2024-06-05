RVNL Secures Rs 390 Crore Sitarampur Bypass Project

The state-owned enterprise Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has been awarded a substantial contract valued at approximately Rs 390 crore by the Indian Railways.

The deal entails the construction of the Sitarampur bypass line, which will operate under the Asansol division, as detailed in RVNL's recent exchange filing.

RVNL has officially received a Letter of Acceptance from the Eastern Railway, specifying the project cost, inclusive of GST, at Rs 3,90,97,35,276.55, and outlining a project duration of 24 months. The company remains committed to project development, financing, and implementation of rail infrastructure initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)