India's Renewable Energy Sector Surges with 23.7% Job Growth in FY24

A report unveiled on World Environment Day revealed a significant 23.7% increase in job demand within India's renewable energy sector during FY24, along with declining attrition rates.

According to TeamLease Services, the sector saw a stark rise compared to an 8.5% increase in FY23. Cities in tier II and III saw the highest demand, with essential roles in operations, maintenance, and technical fields, particularly for solar PV and wind turbine technicians and installers.

TeamLease Services' CSO Staffing Subburathinam P noted that the decline in attrition rates signifies increased job satisfaction and meaningful careers contributing to green energy initiatives. The report's data also indicated a drop in attrition rates to 33.5% in FY24, reflecting enhanced job stability.

The educational diversity of the workforce ranges from 10th and 12th-grade completion to higher education degrees, highlighting the sector's inclusive hiring approach. TeamLease Services CEO of Staffing Kartik Narayan commented on the industry's transformative phase marked by resilience and numerous opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)