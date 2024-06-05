Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Sector Surges with 23.7% Job Growth in FY24

On World Environment Day, a report highlighted a 23.7% job growth in India's renewable energy sector in FY24, with declining attrition rates. The highest demand is in tier II and III cities, focusing on technical roles. The sector's inclusive hiring practices and lower attrition rates indicate greater job satisfaction and stability.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:09 IST
India's Renewable Energy Sector Surges with 23.7% Job Growth in FY24
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A report unveiled on World Environment Day revealed a significant 23.7% increase in job demand within India's renewable energy sector during FY24, along with declining attrition rates.

According to TeamLease Services, the sector saw a stark rise compared to an 8.5% increase in FY23. Cities in tier II and III saw the highest demand, with essential roles in operations, maintenance, and technical fields, particularly for solar PV and wind turbine technicians and installers.

TeamLease Services' CSO Staffing Subburathinam P noted that the decline in attrition rates signifies increased job satisfaction and meaningful careers contributing to green energy initiatives. The report's data also indicated a drop in attrition rates to 33.5% in FY24, reflecting enhanced job stability.

The educational diversity of the workforce ranges from 10th and 12th-grade completion to higher education degrees, highlighting the sector's inclusive hiring approach. TeamLease Services CEO of Staffing Kartik Narayan commented on the industry's transformative phase marked by resilience and numerous opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024