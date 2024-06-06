Left Menu

NEOM Unveils Magna: A Landmark in Luxury Sustainable Tourism

The Board of Directors of NEOM has introduced Magna, a luxurious coastal destination part of its sustainable tourism plan. Located along the Gulf of Aqaba, it features 12 destinations and will encompass 15 luxury hotels, 1,600 rooms, and over 2,500 premium residences, significantly contributing to Saudi Vision 2030.

The Board of Directors of NEOM has unveiled Magna, a luxurious coastal destination as part of its sustainable tourism strategy. Spanning 120 kilometers along the stunning Gulf of Aqaba, Magna consists of twelve newly announced premier destinations including Leyja, Epicon, and Siranna.

As a pillar of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, Magna is set to redefine global standards in luxury sustainable tourism. Each unique destination will integrate seamlessly into a unified resort area, featuring cutting-edge technology, world-class architecture, and ultra-modern amenities, while prioritizing the conservation of native flora and fauna.

NEOM's CEO, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, described Magna as a blend of natural beauty and advanced technology, set to boost Saudi Arabia's tourism ecosystem and economic diversification. By 2030, the project is expected to create 15,000 jobs, generate SAR2.6 billion for the Kingdom's GDP, and attract over 300,000 visitors annually.

