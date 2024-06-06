Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Seeks Chinese Aid Amid Economic Crisis

In a bid to enhance bilateral ties and secure much-needed fiscal support, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders. Amid severe economic challenges, Sharif is seeking aid and investment to rescue his cash-strapped country.

On a five-day official visit starting June 4, Sharif toured the high-tech hub of Shenzhen, addressing investors to assure full security for Chinese personnel involved in the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He emphasized his government's commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese workers, pledging it as a high priority.

Sharif's agenda includes meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other officials, as well as a Pakistan-China Friendship and Business event. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed, focusing on cooperation in various sectors. This visit marks Sharif's first official trip to China since assuming office for the second term.

