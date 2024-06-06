India's Beverage Industry Booms Amid Scorching Heatwave

India is currently enduring an extended heatwave, driving up consumer demand for cola, beverages, and ice creams. Companies like PepsiCo India and CocaCola confirm that sales have soared in the east, north, and central parts of the country. According to a PepsiCo India spokesperson, 'With temperatures soaring across the country, consumers are looking for refreshing and hydrating beverages to beat the heat this summer.'

Beverage makers have prepared for this surge by maintaining ready inventories across retail and e-commerce platforms. PepsiCo has a comprehensive range of products including 7UP, Nimbooz, Pepsi, Slice, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Sting to cater to this demand. Coca-Cola India also notes a bullish trend in their sparkling, hydration, and juice segments.

Other major players like Havmor Ice Cream, backed by South Korea's LOTTE Wellfood Co, and FMCG company Dabur India have also expanded their production capacities. Komal Anand, Managing Director at Havmor Ice Cream, mentioned plans to increase production further by 2024 to keep up with the country's increasing thirst for cooling products amid the sweltering heat.

