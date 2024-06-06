Left Menu

India's Beverage Industry Booms Amid Scorching Heatwave

As India grapples with a prolonged heatwave, companies manufacturing cola, beverages, and ice creams report a significant surge in demand across the country. Giants like PepsiCo India and CocaCola are experiencing growth in both in-home and out-of-home consumption. These firms are ramping up production to meet the soaring demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 11:07 IST
  • India

India is currently enduring an extended heatwave, driving up consumer demand for cola, beverages, and ice creams. Companies like PepsiCo India and CocaCola confirm that sales have soared in the east, north, and central parts of the country. According to a PepsiCo India spokesperson, 'With temperatures soaring across the country, consumers are looking for refreshing and hydrating beverages to beat the heat this summer.'

Beverage makers have prepared for this surge by maintaining ready inventories across retail and e-commerce platforms. PepsiCo has a comprehensive range of products including 7UP, Nimbooz, Pepsi, Slice, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Sting to cater to this demand. Coca-Cola India also notes a bullish trend in their sparkling, hydration, and juice segments.

Other major players like Havmor Ice Cream, backed by South Korea's LOTTE Wellfood Co, and FMCG company Dabur India have also expanded their production capacities. Komal Anand, Managing Director at Havmor Ice Cream, mentioned plans to increase production further by 2024 to keep up with the country's increasing thirst for cooling products amid the sweltering heat.

