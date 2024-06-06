Left Menu

Major Accident on Thane Flyover: Two Injured, Traffic Disrupted

A serious accident on a Thane city flyover injured two and damaged five vehicles. The incident, which occurred around 2.20 pm near Viviana Mall, has disrupted traffic. The injured, identified as tempo driver Bharat Chavan and car driver Deepak Singh, are currently undergoing treatment.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:44 IST
A major accident on a flyover in Thane city of Maharashtra left two individuals seriously injured and caused damage to five vehicles, according to a civic official.

The incident took place at around 2.20 pm on the Mumbai-Nashik lane of the flyover, located opposite Viviana Mall in Majiwada, as reported by Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), to PTI.

The injured parties, tempo driver Bharat Chavan (47) and car driver Deepak Singh (35), have been admitted to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. The accident impacted traffic for an hour, Tadvi noted.

