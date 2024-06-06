Major Accident on Thane Flyover: Two Injured, Traffic Disrupted

A major accident on a flyover in Thane city of Maharashtra left two individuals seriously injured and caused damage to five vehicles, according to a civic official.

The incident took place at around 2.20 pm on the Mumbai-Nashik lane of the flyover, located opposite Viviana Mall in Majiwada, as reported by Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), to PTI.

The injured parties, tempo driver Bharat Chavan (47) and car driver Deepak Singh (35), have been admitted to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. The accident impacted traffic for an hour, Tadvi noted.

