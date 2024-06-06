Liquid C2 Becomes Africa's First Google Cloud Interconnect Provider

Liquid C2, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a leading pan-African technology group, proudly announces its new status as the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent. This strategic partnership with Google Cloud significantly enhances the cloud solutions that Liquid C2 offers its customers across Africa through its Cloud Connect portfolio.

Google Cloud Interconnect allows organizations to extend their external networks directly to the Google Cloud network via a private, high-availability, low-latency connection. As a Google Cloud Interconnect provider, Liquid C2 can offer its customers direct access to Google Cloud services, enabling African companies to fully leverage the benefits of the Cloud.

By partnering with Google Cloud, Liquid C2 can combine the strengths of both organizations to provide solutions tailored to the African market's needs. The direct connection's increased speed and higher bandwidth significantly enhance the performance of cloud-based applications. This offering allows Liquid C2 customers to reduce their reliance on the public internet, thereby improving security and business performance.

"Becoming the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa. By partnering with Google Cloud, we can leverage our combined strengths to offer solutions that address the needs of the African market. Direct access to the Google Cloud network will provide the enhanced security and operational efficiencies that our customers in wholesale, enterprise, and government sectors seek," said Oswald Jumira, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid C2.

"We are proud to partner with Liquid C2 as they become a Google Interconnect provider. This collaboration highlights the value of strategic partnerships in enabling a more connected and digitally inclusive continent, and it aligns with our mutual goal of providing access to the technology that drives business growth. Google Interconnect has the potential to revolutionize how businesses operate, and Liquid C2 is providing access to these opportunities," said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East, and Africa at Google Cloud.

Liquid C2's partnership with Google Cloud aligns perfectly with its vision of a digitally enabled Africa, ensuring no one is left behind. It reflects Liquid C2's commitment to empowering businesses across the continent with customized technological solutions.

This partnership builds on Liquid C2’s existing collaborations with Google Cloud to provide AI-driven cloud and security solutions to customers across Africa, further cementing its position as a trusted Managed Service Provider. 4o