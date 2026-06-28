Sweden's Quest to Upset France: Larsson's Underdog Tale

Sweden, led by assistant coach Sebastian Larsson, prepares to face formidable France in the World Cup last 32. Despite past struggles, Larsson believes in the team's ability to cause an upset. France, boasting stars like Kylian Mbappe, enter as favorites, but Sweden hopes to leverage past experiences against stronger teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sweden Will Be Very Much The Underdogs When They Take On France In The World Cup Last In New Jersey On Tuesday | Updated: 28-06-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 06:30 IST
Sweden's Quest to Upset France: Larsson's Underdog Tale
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On Tuesday, Sweden will face France in the World Cup last 32 in New Jersey, entering the match as underdogs. Despite this label, assistant coach Sebastian Larsson remains optimistic about their chances, recalling Sweden's historic ability to challenge giants on the soccer field.

Sweden managed to qualify through the playoffs, having shown a mixed performance in their group stage matches. Assistant coach Larsson, who remains from the previous coaching reign, remains confident in their preparation against a French side teeming with attacking prowess.

With key players like Kylian Mbappe, France poses a significant threat; however, Larsson emphasizes Sweden's readiness to step up and meet the challenge head-on, encouraging his team to harness past experiences of toppling stronger opponents.

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