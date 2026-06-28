Iran's Retaliation: Joint Missile and Drone Operations Target US Sites

Iran's ​Islamic ​Revolutionary Guard ‌Corps announced joint missile and drone operations on Sunday against U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. This action was a response to recent U.S. strikes against Iran, violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, potentially halting all diplomatic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Said Early On Sunday That Its Navy And Aerospace Forces Had Launched A Joint Missile And Drone Operations Targeting Us Military Sites In Kuwait And Bahrain In Response To Recent Us Strikes Against Iran Violating The Ceasefire Is Contrary To Clause Of The Islamabad Memorandum Of Understanding And Will Result In The Complete Halt Of All Diplomatic Processes | Updated: 28-06-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 06:19 IST
Iran's Retaliation: Joint Missile and Drone Operations Target US Sites

In a significant escalation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared that it had initiated joint missile and drone operations targeting U.S. military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain. This move comes as a direct response to recent American strikes on Iranian targets, signaling increased tensions.

According to a statement by the Guards, reported by Press TV, the operations represent a clear violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, specifically Clause 1, which could lead to the cessation of all diplomatic efforts between the involved nations.

The current hostilities reflect a deteriorating diplomatic landscape, with potential ramifications for regional stability and future diplomatic engagements in the Middle East.

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