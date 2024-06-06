Left Menu

Major Traffic Crackdown in Noida: Over 8,400 E-Challans Issued

Over 8,400 e-challans were issued in Noida and Greater Noida for various traffic violations, including more than 5,200 for riding without helmets. The police conducted a special enforcement campaign, impounding 46 vehicles and taking action against numerous offenses such as wrong lane driving and red light violations.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:53 IST
Major Traffic Crackdown in Noida: Over 8,400 E-Challans Issued
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant traffic enforcement drive, authorities in Noida and Greater Noida issued over 8,400 e-challans on Thursday, penalising more than 5,200 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. According to the traffic police, the campaign targeted key areas such as Attapir Chowk, Sector 62, 39, 125, Kisan Chowk, Surajpur Chowk, and Pari Chowk.

During the operation, 46 vehicles, including hatchbacks and SUVs, were impounded. The police highlighted that most violations were for not wearing helmets, followed by no parking issues, wrong lane usage, and running red lights. A total of 32 vehicles were towed away, and wheel clamps were applied to 17 vehicles.

In addition, the campaign also targeted offenses like flouting air pollution norms, driving without a license, using mobile phones while commuting, and causing noise pollution. The measures are part of an ongoing effort to improve road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024