Major Traffic Crackdown in Noida: Over 8,400 E-Challans Issued

In a significant traffic enforcement drive, authorities in Noida and Greater Noida issued over 8,400 e-challans on Thursday, penalising more than 5,200 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. According to the traffic police, the campaign targeted key areas such as Attapir Chowk, Sector 62, 39, 125, Kisan Chowk, Surajpur Chowk, and Pari Chowk.

During the operation, 46 vehicles, including hatchbacks and SUVs, were impounded. The police highlighted that most violations were for not wearing helmets, followed by no parking issues, wrong lane usage, and running red lights. A total of 32 vehicles were towed away, and wheel clamps were applied to 17 vehicles.

In addition, the campaign also targeted offenses like flouting air pollution norms, driving without a license, using mobile phones while commuting, and causing noise pollution. The measures are part of an ongoing effort to improve road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

