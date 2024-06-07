Blaze Onboard: Minor Fire Disrupts Patna-Jasidih Memu Train Service

A minor fire broke out in the Patna-Jasidih Memu train at Kiul station in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, railway officials confirmed on Thursday.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the fire was successfully extinguished. At 5.24 pm, passengers alerted authorities as smoke billowed from a coach. Firefighters quickly brought the situation under control, and train services, along with other affected routes, resumed by 7.45 pm, according to a statement by East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra.

The official further stated that an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. ECR General Manager Tarun Prakash and other senior officials visited the site for a thorough assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)