Left Menu

Blaze Onboard: Minor Fire Disrupts Patna-Jasidih Memu Train Service

A minor fire broke out in the Patna-Jasidih Memu train at Kiul station in Bihar, causing a temporary halt in services. No injuries were reported, and the blaze was swiftly extinguished. An inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire.

PTI | Lakhisarai | Updated: 07-06-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 00:05 IST
Blaze Onboard: Minor Fire Disrupts Patna-Jasidih Memu Train Service
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out in the Patna-Jasidih Memu train at Kiul station in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, railway officials confirmed on Thursday.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the fire was successfully extinguished. At 5.24 pm, passengers alerted authorities as smoke billowed from a coach. Firefighters quickly brought the situation under control, and train services, along with other affected routes, resumed by 7.45 pm, according to a statement by East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra.

The official further stated that an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. ECR General Manager Tarun Prakash and other senior officials visited the site for a thorough assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024