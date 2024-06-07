Leadership Transitions and Financial Shifts: Top Stories in Finance

Left Menu

The European Central Bank cuts interest rates for the first time in five years. Mike Lynch is acquitted in a fraud trial. Bernard Arnault names his son Frédéric as head of LVMH family holding group. Chanel's creative director, Virginie Viard, is set to step down.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 07:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 07:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- European Central Bank cuts interest rates for first time in 5 years - Former Autonomy chief Mike Lynch acquitted in US fraud trial

- Bernard Arnault names son Frédéric as head of LVMH family holding group - Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard to step down

Overview - The European Central Bank has cut interest rates for the first time in almost five years, but warned future reductions would depend on price pressures easing further.

- Mike Lynch, once one of the UK's leading tech entrepreneurs, was acquitted of criminal charges by a jury in San Francisco on Thursday, capping a 12-year legal saga stemming from one of Silicon Valley's biggest fraud cases. - French billionaire Bernard Arnault has appointed his son Frédéric as head of one of the family holding companies controlling LVMH, the latest in a series of promotions for the 29-year-old scion within the world's largest luxury group.

- Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard is leaving the luxury fashion house, capping a career of almost three decades at the group, which is yet to name a replacement. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

