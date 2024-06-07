Left Menu

RBI's Inflation Challenge: Das Signals Possible Policy Actions

Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the RBI's primary goal of aligning inflation with a 4% target before considering any new policy actions. Current projections show inflation dipping to 3.8% but rising to 5%. The central bank's policies remain independent of the US Federal Reserve's moves.

Shaktikanta Das
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement, Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday underscored the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) unwavering commitment to maintaining headline inflation at 4%. He hinted at potential policy actions hinged on this target's attainment.

Das unequivocally stated that no monetary policy changes would be entertained until there is confidence in sustaining inflation at or below 4%. This declaration came amid the central bank holding rates steady for the eighth consecutive session, despite some internal dissent within the rate-setting panel.

Adding to the discourse, Deputy Governor Michael Patra highlighted the resilience in India's GDP growth, even as global factors pose risks. Das also pointed out the RBI's adeptness in managing new fund inflows, reaffirming the central bank's robust stance in the face of dynamic economic challenges.

