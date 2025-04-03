Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs Threaten Polish Economic Growth

The introduction of new U.S. tariffs could negatively impact Poland's economy, potentially decreasing the GDP by 0.4%, resulting in losses exceeding 10 billion zlotys. This development was highlighted by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, emphasizing the economic challenges posed by these tariff changes.

  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has raised concerns over the latest U.S. tariffs, indicating a possible slowdown in Poland's economic growth by 0.4%.

In a statement shared on X, Tusk estimated that new tariffs might cost the Polish economy over 10 billion zlotys, equating to $2.63 billion. These developments could pose significant challenges to Poland's financial stability.

With one U.S. dollar equating to 3.7989 zlotys, the economic ramifications of these tariffs deserve close monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

