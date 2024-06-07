Chennai Airport Introduces Digi Yatra for Seamless Domestic Travel

The Chennai airport has taken a leap towards technological advancement by introducing the Digi Yatra facility, aimed at facilitating the seamless flow of domestic passengers. This initiative, launched on Friday, leverages facial recognition technology (FRT) to enable contactless movement at various airport checkpoints.

In a ceremony attended by Airport Director C V Deepak and other officials, the new system was officially unveiled. Currently, the facility is operational at terminals 1 and 4, simplifying the travel process for numerous passengers.

The introduction of Digi Yatra stands as a testament to Chennai airport's commitment to enhancing passenger experience through innovative solutions.

