Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Polls Amid Opposition Allegations

The elections to Maharashtra's municipal councils and nagar panchayats concluded with the Mahayuti alliance claiming victory despite allegations from opposition parties. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the State Election Commission of bias and alleged misuse of power and money during the polls.

The polling process unfolded across two phases, with vote counting beginning in the morning. Power dynamics saw the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP contesting against each other in certain areas.

Opposition leaders expressed concerns over potential tampering with Electronic Voting Machines, citing similarities in results with previous legislative assembly polls. Despite the controversy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the BJP's considerable success, attributing the victory to the alliance's strong organizational and developmental frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)