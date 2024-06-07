DMRC and KRCL Forge Strategic Partnership for Infrastructure Projects

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) signed a key memorandum of understanding (MoU) to partner in upcoming metro rail projects both domestically and internationally, officials announced on Friday.

Anuj Dayal, DMRC's principal executive director of corporate communications, detailed that the agreement positions both entities as service providers across an array of infrastructure projects. These include metro and railways, high-speed rail, highways, mega-bridges, tunnels, institutional buildings, workshops, depots, signal and telecommunication works, and railway electrification. P K Garg, Director of Business Development at DMRC, and Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of KRCL, signed the document, Dayal said.

The strategic collaboration aims to harness the combined expertise of the DMRC and KRCL in advancing large-scale infrastructure projects, Dayal added.

This alliance will enable the organizations to co-develop new projects and share pivotal expertise, according to Dayal.

