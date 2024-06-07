Left Menu

Wardwizard Secures $1.29 Billion Philippines EV Order

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced a $1.29 billion order from the Philippines-based Beulah International Development Corporation. The deal includes the provision of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and the development of four-wheeler commercial vehicles for the Philippine market. This partnership aligns with the country's Public Utility Vehicle Modernisation Programme.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has landed a landmark order worth USD 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation based in the Philippines. The contract will see Wardwizard delivering electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers for both commercial and passenger use.

Aligned with the Philippine Government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernisation Programme, the partnership aims to revolutionize daily transportation services by introducing modern electric vehicles to replace outdated petrol and diesel models.

'India is becoming a hub of electric mobility for the global market, and such collaborations are a testament to our efforts in this direction,' said Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte.

