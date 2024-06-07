Wardwizard Secures $1.29 Billion Philippines EV Order

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has landed a landmark order worth USD 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation based in the Philippines. The contract will see Wardwizard delivering electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers for both commercial and passenger use.

Aligned with the Philippine Government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernisation Programme, the partnership aims to revolutionize daily transportation services by introducing modern electric vehicles to replace outdated petrol and diesel models.

'India is becoming a hub of electric mobility for the global market, and such collaborations are a testament to our efforts in this direction,' said Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte.

