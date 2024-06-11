Pakistan Prepares for High-Powered Chinese Delegation Visit After Successful China Trip

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that a high-powered Chinese delegation is set to visit Pakistan in the near future. The announcement comes shortly after Sharif concluded what he described as a 'successful' trip to China, Pakistan's steadfast ally.

The visit, Sharif's first since returning to office in March, drew significant emphasis on attracting Chinese investments and assistance to alleviate Pakistan's severe economic challenges. The Prime Minister, speaking to federal cabinet members, reiterated that the Chinese delegation's visit was imminent, according to Geo News.

During the trip, Sharif tackled pressing security concerns raised by the Chinese side, especially following tragic attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan. He assured that Pakistan prioritizes security in all high-level discussions, whether government or business-related.

Sharif's visit included meetings with China's top leadership, including President Xi Jinping. The Prime Minister highlighted that more than 1,000 business-to-business meetings took place between Pakistani and Chinese representatives at the Pakistan China Business Forum in Shenzhen.

Additionally, Sharif announced initiatives to leverage China's advancements in agriculture by sending 1,000 Pakistani youths to China for professional training. He further revealed that technology giant Huawei will offer technical and professional training in various IT fields to 200,000 Pakistani youngsters annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)