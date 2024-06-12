Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives, Including Child, Near Salem

In a tragic incident near Salem on Wednesday morning, four members of a family, including two women and a one-year-old child, lost their lives in a road accident.

The family, comprising Murugan, his wife Nandini, their child Kavin, and Vedhavalli with her husband Lakhmanan, were on two motorcycles when a private bus heading towards Salem collided with them from behind.

Murugan, Nandini, and Vedhavalli were declared dead at the scene, while Kavin succumbed to his injuries on the way to the District Government Hospital in Salem. Lakhmanan, who sustained serious injuries, is currently receiving treatment.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his shock over the incident and directed officials to provide special care for the injured. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)