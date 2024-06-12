Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives, Including Child, Near Salem

A tragic road accident near Salem claimed the lives of four family members, including a one-year-old child. The victims were traveling on motorcycles when a bus hit them from behind. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and announced financial aid for the affected families.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:50 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Four Lives, Including Child, Near Salem
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Salem on Wednesday morning, four members of a family, including two women and a one-year-old child, lost their lives in a road accident.

The family, comprising Murugan, his wife Nandini, their child Kavin, and Vedhavalli with her husband Lakhmanan, were on two motorcycles when a private bus heading towards Salem collided with them from behind.

Murugan, Nandini, and Vedhavalli were declared dead at the scene, while Kavin succumbed to his injuries on the way to the District Government Hospital in Salem. Lakhmanan, who sustained serious injuries, is currently receiving treatment.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his shock over the incident and directed officials to provide special care for the injured. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024