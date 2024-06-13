Left Menu

India Exports Premium Pineapples to UAE: A Sweet Milestone

Updated: 13-06-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:37 IST
India has exported its first consignment of 8.7 tonnes of high-quality pineapples to the UAE, aiming to boost the country's fruit shipments, according to the commerce ministry on Thursday.

The MD2 variety pineapple, also referred to as Golden Ripe or Super Sweet, is acclaimed for its remarkable sweetness and superior quality. It is grown in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra's Konkan region.

These consignments were coordinated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In a statement, the ministry declared, ''This marks a pivotal moment in India's agricultural export history, showcasing our capability to produce and deliver premium quality pineapples to global markets.''

Originally developed by Del Monte in the 1980s through selective breeding, the MD2 pineapple has become the industry standard. It is widely cultivated in countries including Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Thailand.

