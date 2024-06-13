Lulu Group's Compassion: Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Families of Kuwait Fire Victims

NRI businessman and Chairman of the UAE-based Lulu Group, announced Rs 5 lakh aid for the families of those deceased in the tragic Kuwait fire on Thursday. This disaster, which claimed the lives of 49 people, including 45 Indians, left another 50 injured.

The fire ravaged a seven-storey building housing 196 migrant workers in Mangaf. A statement from the Lulu Group in Abu Dhabi detailed the relief fund allocation of Rs. 5 lakh for each affected family.

Both the central government and the Kerala government have pledged similar relief funds. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, visited Kuwait on Thursday to meet with the injured Indians, ensuring their safety was prioritized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)