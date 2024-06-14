Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Soars by 4.4% in May 2024

According to official figures released on Friday, domestic air passenger traffic in India experienced a noticeable increase of 4.4% in May 2024, reaching approximately 1.37 crore. This compares to 1.32 crore passengers flown in the same month last year.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that from January to May 2024, a total of 661.42 lakh passengers were carried by domestic airlines, reflecting an annual growth of 3.99% when compared to the 636.07 lakh passengers transported during the same period the previous year.

Akasa Air led the on-time performance (OTP) chart at 85.9%, followed by Vistara at 81.9%, and AIX Connect at 74.9%. IndiGo captured a market share of 61.6%, while Air India's fell to 13.7%. Vistara held a market share of 9.2%, and Akasa Air's share grew to 4.8%. However, SpiceJet saw its share decrease to 4%.

