Left Menu

Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Soars by 4.4% in May 2024

Domestic air passenger traffic in India rose by 4.4% to 1.37 crore in May 2024, according to DGCA data. The growth was driven by carriers like Akasa Air showing top on-time performance and market share dynamics among other airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:26 IST
Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Soars by 4.4% in May 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

According to official figures released on Friday, domestic air passenger traffic in India experienced a noticeable increase of 4.4% in May 2024, reaching approximately 1.37 crore. This compares to 1.32 crore passengers flown in the same month last year.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that from January to May 2024, a total of 661.42 lakh passengers were carried by domestic airlines, reflecting an annual growth of 3.99% when compared to the 636.07 lakh passengers transported during the same period the previous year.

Akasa Air led the on-time performance (OTP) chart at 85.9%, followed by Vistara at 81.9%, and AIX Connect at 74.9%. IndiGo captured a market share of 61.6%, while Air India's fell to 13.7%. Vistara held a market share of 9.2%, and Akasa Air's share grew to 4.8%. However, SpiceJet saw its share decrease to 4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024