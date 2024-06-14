Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Goes Green with Aluminium Third Rails

Kolkata Metro is replacing its steel third rails with aluminium ones, promising an 84% reduction in energy consumption and significant cost savings. The change, expected to be completed in two years, will position Kolkata among global cities like Singapore and London. This move will also reduce carbon emissions by 50,000 tons.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:21 IST
Kolkata Metro has embarked on an ambitious project to replace its steel third rails with aluminium alternatives. This initiative aims to cut energy consumption by 84%, bringing significant operational savings, officials revealed on Friday. The third rail system supplies power to the train via a conductor placed alongside the rails, they explained.

''Upon completion, Kolkata Metro will join the ranks of major cities such as Singapore, London, and Berlin, where similar upgrades have been successfully implemented,'' an official stated. The transition is set to save Rs 1 crore per year per kilometer.

The project involves replacing the current steel rails with highly conductive aluminium ones from Dum Dum to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations. A German company has been awarded the tender, with work expected to finish in two years. The environmentally-friendly aluminium rails aim to cut carbon emissions by 50,000 tons over their lifespan.

