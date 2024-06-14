Panic on Sasaram Intercity Express: Passengers Jump Off, Hit by Goods Train

In a shocking turn of events on Friday evening, passengers aboard the Sasaram Intercity Express leapt off the train amid rumors of a fire. The chaos resulted in several individuals being struck by an adjacent goods train, officials confirmed. The incident transpired at approximately 8 pm at Kumandih railway station in the Dhanbad Division.

'We don't have the confirmed number of deaths, but I have come to know that there are some casualties,' stated the Divisional Railway Manager. Efforts are underway to collect more detailed information.

This tragic incident underscores the need for improved communication and emergency procedures in railway operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)