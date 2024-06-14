Odisha CM Reviews State Affairs in High-Level Meeting

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday led a comprehensive review meeting to assess the state's progress across various sectors.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena informed the press that the meeting was a formal session involving high-ranking officers and the chief minister.

During the session, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with other key officials, participated actively. Presentations were delivered on multiple facets of the state, such as its geographical status, economic conditions, ongoing welfare schemes, and future projects, including investment proposals.

Jena mentioned that the meeting also addressed the challenges faced by the state. Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Finance Secretary Vishal Dev, and Agriculture Secretary Arabind Padhee were notable among those who gave detailed presentations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)