Himachal Pradesh's Rs 1,000 Crore Bulk Drug Park to Boost Economy

The Himachal Pradesh government will invest Rs 1,000 crore in a bulk drug park in Una district to make it more people-oriented. The project, funded equally by state and central government, aims to set new benchmarks in development and employment. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri made the announcement at the inauguration of a multispecialty Ayurvedic Hospital in Badhera.

PTI | Una | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:34 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has pledged a significant investment of Rs 1,000 crore to establish a bulk drug park in Una district, aiming to make it people-centric. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri revealed this initiative on Sunday, sharing that the project costs will be equally split between state and central governments.

Agnihotri stated this project will serve as an exemplar in development and employment creation, benefitting not just Una district but the entire state. This declaration was made during the inauguration of a multispeciality Ayurvedic Hospital in Badhera, indicating the government's strong commitment to healthcare and economic growth in the region.

The event also saw the opening of a 40-bed multispeciality Ayurvedic hospital at Himcaps Nursing College, anticipated to gain recognition statewide and nationally for its specialized services. The newly elected Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma was present at the occasion, marking a collaborative and promising step forward for Himachal's healthcare sector.

