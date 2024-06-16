Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Army Jawans Involved in Fatal Bus Crash in Nagpur

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, where a speeding private bus collided with an autorickshaw on the Kanhan river bridge, resulting in the death of a jawan and injuring four others from the Guards Regiment Centre in Kamptee.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:56 IST
Tragic Collision: Army Jawans Involved in Fatal Bus Crash in Nagpur
Indian Army jawan
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a speeding private bus collided with an autorickshaw, leading to the death of an Indian Army jawan and injuring four others.

The incident unfolded on the Kanhan river bridge near Kamptee town around 5.30 pm, according to police reports.

The autorickshaw was carrying eight jawans from the Guards Regiment Centre in Kamptee when the unfortunate collision took place. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident, seeking to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024