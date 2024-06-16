Tragic Collision: Army Jawans Involved in Fatal Bus Crash in Nagpur

In a heart-wrenching turn of events in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a speeding private bus collided with an autorickshaw, leading to the death of an Indian Army jawan and injuring four others.

The incident unfolded on the Kanhan river bridge near Kamptee town around 5.30 pm, according to police reports.

The autorickshaw was carrying eight jawans from the Guards Regiment Centre in Kamptee when the unfortunate collision took place. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident, seeking to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)