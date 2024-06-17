Left Menu

India's Diesel Demand Slumps Amid Scorching Heatwave

India's diesel demand fell sharply in June due to extreme heat, reducing travel. Despite seasonal trends typically boosting sales during elections, fuel consumption has decreased, including petrol. State-owned firms reported declines in sales month-over-month. Diesel, mostly used in transport and agriculture, saw a significant dip over previous years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:25 IST
In an unexpected trend, India's diesel demand plummeted in June as oppressive heatwaves curtailed travel across the country. Preliminary data from state-owned firms revealed a consistent decline in fuel sales, defying the usual surge witnessed during election seasons.

This disclosure indicates that fuel sales of three major state-owned enterprises, which dominate 90 percent of the market, remained almost similar year-over-year at 1.42 million tonnes, with petrol consumption seeing a month-on-month drop of 4.6 percent. Diesel sales experienced a 3.9 percent decline to 3.95 million tonnes compared to the same period last year.

Such trends continue even after the general elections, with diesel — the most consumed fuel in India, accounting for nearly 40 percent of total petroleum consumption primarily in the transport sector — showing a significant drop. The same cooling pattern is seen in LPG and jet fuel, despite an expected increase due to seasonal demand.

