India's Diesel Demand Slumps Amid Scorching Heatwave

In an unexpected trend, India's diesel demand plummeted in June as oppressive heatwaves curtailed travel across the country. Preliminary data from state-owned firms revealed a consistent decline in fuel sales, defying the usual surge witnessed during election seasons.

This disclosure indicates that fuel sales of three major state-owned enterprises, which dominate 90 percent of the market, remained almost similar year-over-year at 1.42 million tonnes, with petrol consumption seeing a month-on-month drop of 4.6 percent. Diesel sales experienced a 3.9 percent decline to 3.95 million tonnes compared to the same period last year.

Such trends continue even after the general elections, with diesel — the most consumed fuel in India, accounting for nearly 40 percent of total petroleum consumption primarily in the transport sector — showing a significant drop. The same cooling pattern is seen in LPG and jet fuel, despite an expected increase due to seasonal demand.

