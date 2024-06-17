Left Menu

Corporate Caution: Revenue Uncertainty Looms in Q1FY25

Corporates are anticipating revenue uncertainties for the Q1FY25 period due to reduced government spending and the monsoon onset, according to domestic rating agency Icra. Despite a 6.5% revenue growth in Q4FY24, sequential growth will slow in Q1FY25 because of these factors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:10 IST
Corporate Caution: Revenue Uncertainty Looms in Q1FY25
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Corporates are bracing for revenue uncertainties in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. According to domestic rating agency Icra, the April-June period will see a slowdown due to reduced government spending and the onset of the monsoon season.

Icra noted that while there was a 6.5% sequential revenue growth in Q4FY24, Q1FY25 will face headwinds from both the Parliamentary elections and seasonal factors. The agency's analysis of 558 listed companies showed a marginal improvement in profit margins, indicating a steady operational environment despite these challenges.

Kinjal Shah, co-group head for corporate ratings at Icra, highlighted that geopolitical tensions and sectoral debt increases also pose risks. However, steady raw material costs are expected to maintain operating profit margins at 15-18%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024