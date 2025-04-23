Tesla's Electric Challenge: Navigating Profit Margins Amid Falling Deliveries

Tesla surprised analysts with better-than-expected profitability for its automotive sector in the first quarter, although revenue fell short due to a drop in electric vehicle sales. The company's automotive gross margin reached 12.5%, surpassing the 11.8% predicted by analysts.

This higher-than-anticipated margin has provided some relief to investors who are worried about Tesla's dwindling profits from automotive sales. Meanwhile, the company has expressed concerns about the impact of fluctuating global trade policies on its operations and market demand.

Tesla's revenue for the January-March quarter stood at $19.34 billion, falling below the expected $21.11 billion. The company faces challenges such as increased competition from Chinese manufacturers, political controversies involving CEO Elon Musk, and tariff-related issues impacting its supply chain and cost structure.

