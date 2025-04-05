BJP Questions Kejriwal's Lavish Lifestyle Amid Staggering Maintenance Costs
The BJP criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for the high maintenance cost of his former bungalow, totaling Rs 3.69 crore annually from 2015-2022. The expenditure was highlighted through an RTI query, revealing alleged extravagant expenses. BJP demands a response from Kejriwal regarding these costs.
The BJP has sharply criticized AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, citing an RTI response that laid bare the exorbitant annual maintenance cost of his former official residence. According to the BJP, between 2015 and 2022, Rs 3.69 crore was annually spent on maintaining Kejriwal's previous bungalow, a striking figure that has elicited questions from the opposition party.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva presented the data at a press briefing, revealing it was gathered through a right to information request. The BJP has accused Kejriwal of leading a lifestyle far removed from his promises of frugality and governance for the common man, calling for him to explain the necessity behind such lavish expenses.
Sachdeva also pointed to additional expenses amounting to Rs 29.56 crore for general repairs and utilities over the years, emphasizing the need for accountability. The Aam Aadmi Party, however, has yet to issue a response to the BJP's charges or the evidence presented at the press conference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
