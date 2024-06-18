Left Menu

Mumbai Bullion Market: Silver and Gold Rates Update

The Mumbai bullion market opened with silver spot rates at Rs. 88,027 per kilo, standard gold (99.5) at Rs. 71,310, and pure gold (99.9) at Rs. 71,597.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:35 IST
Mumbai's bullion market presented its opening rates, showcasing notable figures for both silver and gold. Silver spot was priced at Rs. 88,027 per kilogram. In the gold segment, standard gold (99.5 purity) was marked at Rs. 71,310, while pure gold (99.9 purity) stood at Rs. 71,597.

These rates offer insightful indications for investors and traders engaged in precious metals. The specified prices are reflective of the initial trading hours and could vary as the market progresses throughout the day.

Stay tuned for further updates and detailed analysis on the bullion market trends and their implications on the broader economic landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

