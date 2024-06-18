Mumbai Bullion Market: Silver and Gold Rates Update

Mumbai's bullion market presented its opening rates, showcasing notable figures for both silver and gold. Silver spot was priced at Rs. 88,027 per kilogram. In the gold segment, standard gold (99.5 purity) was marked at Rs. 71,310, while pure gold (99.9 purity) stood at Rs. 71,597.

These rates offer insightful indications for investors and traders engaged in precious metals. The specified prices are reflective of the initial trading hours and could vary as the market progresses throughout the day.

