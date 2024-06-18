PM Modi Releases Rs 20,000 Crore to Farmers in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned a substantial amount of Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme aimed at benefiting over 9.26 crore farmers. The announcement came during the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan held in Varanasi, his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency since beginning his third term.

Upon taking office as prime minister once again, Modi's initial official act was to authorize the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The installment, totaling more than Rs 20,000 crore, was transferred to the farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi was received by a host of dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

