Left Menu

Commuters Face Delays on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Commuters experienced delays on Tuesday due to operational issues on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, which connects Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon to Samaypur Badli in Delhi. The DMRC announced delays between Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Sultanpur, while other lines operated normally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:17 IST
Commuters Face Delays on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters faced significant delays on Tuesday as the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line experienced operational issues, officials confirmed. The affected route runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

According to a post by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on X, services were delayed from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Sultanpur. The remaining metro lines continued to operate on schedule, mitigating widespread disruption.

The setback left many passengers stranded and frustrated, highlighting the need for timely communication and efficient management of metro operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024