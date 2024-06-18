Commuters Face Delays on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Commuters faced significant delays on Tuesday as the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line experienced operational issues, officials confirmed. The affected route runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

According to a post by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on X, services were delayed from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Sultanpur. The remaining metro lines continued to operate on schedule, mitigating widespread disruption.

The setback left many passengers stranded and frustrated, highlighting the need for timely communication and efficient management of metro operations.

