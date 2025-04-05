Left Menu

DMRC and Indian Railways Join Forces for Wheel Measurement Innovation

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has partnered with Indian Railways to acquire Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems. These systems enhance efficiency by automating train wheel profile measurements, minimizing manual inspections. The DMRC will install four units for Indian Railways, completing the installations within 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a significant move towards modernization, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways to acquire cutting-edge Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems (AWPMS). The agreement aims to enhance efficiency by automating train wheel profile measurements, reducing manual inspection requirements.

The MoU was formally signed at Rail Bhawan on April 4, by senior officials Shiv Om Dwivedi from DMRC and Jayant Kumar representing the Railway Board. This partnership will see the DMRC oversee the procurement, supply, and installation of four AWPMS units for strategic use across Indian Railways depots, significantly boosting operational efficacy.

The AWPMS, first implemented by the DMRC at Mukundpur Depot in July 2023, uses advanced technology including laser scanners and stepper motors for non-contact, real-time wheelset geometry measurements. The system ensures minimal human involvement, sending prompt alerts for any detected abnormalities, and is slated for installation completion within 18 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

