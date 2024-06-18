Left Menu

Sri Lankan Cricket Icon Muttiah Muralitharan to Invest Rs 1,400 Crore in Beverage and Confectionery Unit

Sri Lanka cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan will invest Rs 1,400 crore to establish a beverages and confectionery unit in Karnataka's Chamarajanagara district, minister MB Patil revealed. The project, kicking off in January 2025, initially planned for Rs 230 crore, has been revised several times over.

Sri Lanka cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan will invest Rs 1,400 crore in phases to establish a beverages and confectionery unit in Badanaguppe, Chamarajanagara district, Karnataka, Minister MB Patil announced on Tuesday.

The news was revealed after Patil and Muralitharan met to discuss the project. According to the Minister's office, the venture will operate under the brand 'Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries.' Initially, the project was estimated at Rs 230 crore but has since been revised to Rs 1,000 crore, with further plans to reach Rs 1,400 crore in a few years.

Patil noted that 46 acres of land have been allocated for the project, expected to start manufacturing in January 2025. Officials have been instructed to resolve any minor issues related to the land. Muralitharan also has plans to establish another unit in Dharwad in the near future, Patil said.

