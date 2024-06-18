CCI Greenlights Godrej Group's Strategic Realignment

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod to the proposed internal realignment within the Godrej group, an iconic conglomerate.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the realignment involves reorganizing interests, legal ownership, and management across various entities under an inter-se arrangement among the Family Branches—Adi Godrej and family (ABG Family), Nadir Godrej and family (NBG Family), Jamshyd Godrej and family (JNG Family), and Smita Crishna and family (SVC Family). This will be executed under the Family Settlement Agreement (FSA) dated April 30, 2024.

This consolidation effort is aimed at streamlining operations and governance involving entities like the GILAC Group and G&B Group. Companies affected include Godrej Industries Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet, AstecLifesciences, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, Godrej Holdings, Godrej Infotech, and RKN Enterprises. The split marks a significant move in the 127-year-old Godrej Group's history, as factions of the founding family divide responsibilities and assets.

