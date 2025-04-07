Left Menu

UK Pledges Full Support to Car Industry Amid US Tariff Challenge

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the UK would support its car manufacturers comprehensively in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on auto imports, describing the tariffs as a significant challenge.

In a bold statement on Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured that Britain stands firmly with its car manufacturers amid escalating trade tensions. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a steep 25% tariff on auto imports, which Starmer termed as a 'huge challenge' for the industry.

Starmer's remarks highlight the UK's intention to counteract the impact of these tariffs that threaten the competitiveness of British car exports to the United States, a major trade partner. The government's pledge aims to safeguard jobs and maintain the industry's vitality.

These developments occur against a backdrop of tense international trade relations, further underscoring the necessity for strategic economic partnerships to protect national interests and industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

