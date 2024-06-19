Zee Entertainment Faces Leadership Exodus: CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta Resigns

Zee Entertainment Enterprises witnessed a significant decline in its share price on Wednesday, dropping over 4% after the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Rohit Kumar Gupta. The stock fell to Rs 154.35 on the BSE and Rs 154.30 on the NSE.

In response to Gupta's departure, Zee Entertainment has elevated Mukund Galgali to the role of acting Chief Financial Officer, according to a regulatory filing. Galgali, who has been with the company for over 17 years, currently leads the Commercial & Strategic Initiatives for the group. His promotion will become effective on June 19, 2024.

This latest resignation follows a series of high-profile exits from Zee Entertainment. Last week, Animesh Kumar, President of HR & Transformation, left the company. In April, the company's President of Content and International Markets, Punit Misra, also resigned. The departures continued in March with Rahul Johri, President of Business and Head of Revenue and Monetisation, and Nitin Mittal, President and Group Chief Technology Officer, both stepping down.

