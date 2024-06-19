ABB India and Witt India Join Forces to Enhance Tunnel Safety

In a significant move aimed at bolstering tunnel safety, ABB India announced its collaboration with Witt India on Wednesday. The partnership will see the installation of state-of-the-art smoke extraction motors in tunnels, enhancing safety and efficiency for commuters.

According to a company statement, this initiative forms part of a broader effort to contribute to infrastructure development across India. Witt India, a specialist in tunnel ventilation systems, has already integrated these advanced motors in major projects, including the Rewa-Sidhi Tunnel in Madhya Pradesh and the Kuthiran Tunnel Highway in Kerala.

Sanjeev Arora, President of Motion Business at ABB India, highlighted the benefits, stating, "The integration of ABB's smoke extraction motors and jet fans in these tunnels aims to augment safety standards by providing effective smoke management. This ensures clear visibility and safe evacuation routes during fire incidents."

