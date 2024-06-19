Left Menu

ABB India and Witt India Join Forces to Enhance Tunnel Safety

ABB India has partnered with Witt India to install smoke extraction motors in tunnels, aimed at improving safety standards. This initiative targets enhancing commuter safety across India's tunnels by integrating advanced smoke management systems. The Rewa-Sidhi and Kuthiran Tunnel projects are notable examples of this collaboration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:18 IST
ABB India and Witt India Join Forces to Enhance Tunnel Safety
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at bolstering tunnel safety, ABB India announced its collaboration with Witt India on Wednesday. The partnership will see the installation of state-of-the-art smoke extraction motors in tunnels, enhancing safety and efficiency for commuters.

According to a company statement, this initiative forms part of a broader effort to contribute to infrastructure development across India. Witt India, a specialist in tunnel ventilation systems, has already integrated these advanced motors in major projects, including the Rewa-Sidhi Tunnel in Madhya Pradesh and the Kuthiran Tunnel Highway in Kerala.

Sanjeev Arora, President of Motion Business at ABB India, highlighted the benefits, stating, "The integration of ABB's smoke extraction motors and jet fans in these tunnels aims to augment safety standards by providing effective smoke management. This ensures clear visibility and safe evacuation routes during fire incidents."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024