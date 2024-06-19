Left Menu

Canon Releases Integrated and Sustainability Report 2024

On the other hand, the Sustainability Report offers comprehensive details about Canon’s approach and internal framework for addressing sustainability challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:10 IST
Canon Releases Integrated and Sustainability Report 2024
The Integrated Report outlines Canon’s management plan, business strategies, financial performance, human resources initiatives, and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) activities. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Canon Inc. announced today the publication of its Canon Integrated Report 2024 and Canon Sustainability Report 2024 on its corporate website. These reports are aimed at providing investors, shareholders, and stakeholders with deeper insights into Canon’s operations and commitments.

The Integrated Report outlines Canon’s management plan, business strategies, financial performance, human resources initiatives, and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) activities. It includes new information crucial for investors and shareholders, such as financial strategies that consider the cost of capital and Return on Equity (ROE), alongside updates on the company’s board structure.

On the other hand, the Sustainability Report offers comprehensive details about Canon’s approach and internal framework for addressing sustainability challenges. It covers environmental initiatives, social responsibilities, and corporate governance practices. This year’s report introduces a new presentation format to enhance understanding, providing extensive information on Canon’s environmental and societal impacts, coupled with detailed disclosure data.

Looking ahead, Canon reaffirms its commitment to transparent communication with all stakeholders. The company aims to enhance its corporate value through ongoing business activities while proactively sharing relevant information with the public. These efforts underscore Canon’s dedication to sustainable growth and responsible corporate citizenship in the global marketplace.

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Gaza’s Environmental Crisis: A Collateral Damage of Conflict

Steady but Slow: The Global Economy's Remarkable Resilience Amidst Challenges

Transforming Traffic Systems: The Power of Serverless Cloud Computing in Real-Time Speed Advisories

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024