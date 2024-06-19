Canon Releases Integrated and Sustainability Report 2024

Canon Inc. announced today the publication of its Canon Integrated Report 2024 and Canon Sustainability Report 2024 on its corporate website. These reports are aimed at providing investors, shareholders, and stakeholders with deeper insights into Canon’s operations and commitments.

The Integrated Report outlines Canon’s management plan, business strategies, financial performance, human resources initiatives, and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) activities. It includes new information crucial for investors and shareholders, such as financial strategies that consider the cost of capital and Return on Equity (ROE), alongside updates on the company’s board structure.

On the other hand, the Sustainability Report offers comprehensive details about Canon’s approach and internal framework for addressing sustainability challenges. It covers environmental initiatives, social responsibilities, and corporate governance practices. This year’s report introduces a new presentation format to enhance understanding, providing extensive information on Canon’s environmental and societal impacts, coupled with detailed disclosure data.

Looking ahead, Canon reaffirms its commitment to transparent communication with all stakeholders. The company aims to enhance its corporate value through ongoing business activities while proactively sharing relevant information with the public. These efforts underscore Canon’s dedication to sustainable growth and responsible corporate citizenship in the global marketplace.