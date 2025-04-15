Left Menu

Controversy Over U.S. Deportation of Alleged Gang Member Kilmar Abrego Garcia

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has refused to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported by the U.S., despite a Supreme Court order. Accusations of gang ties and diplomatic tensions arise as the U.S. reinforces deportations, while critics condemn human rights abuses in El Salvador's mega-prison.

Updated: 15-04-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 03:18 IST
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has made clear his position on the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, refusing to return him to the United States despite a U.S Supreme Court directive. During a meeting at the White House, Bukele likened the return of Abrego Garcia to smuggling a terrorist.

The Trump administration, which has been deporting individuals to El Salvador with Bukele's cooperation, maintains that Abrego Garcia's deportation was an administrative error. However, they have not requested his return, raising suspicions of defiance against the court. Allegations claim that Abrego Garcia is linked to the MS-13 gang, though his legal team denies any gang affiliations.

Amid these events, the U.S. continues sending deportees to El Salvador, drawing criticism for human rights abuses in its high-security mega-prison. As legal battles unfold, experts debate Trump's diplomatic maneuvers and the Supreme Court's role, as Abrego Garcia remains in El Salvador under controversial circumstances.

