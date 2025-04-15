Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Attack Christian Community in North-Central Nigeria

Nigeria faces another tragic attack as gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herders, claimed the lives of at least 40 people in a Christian farming community. The violence underscored the ongoing land resource conflicts exacerbating Christian-Muslim tensions. President Tinubu has mandated investigations to identify perpetrators of the deadly raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-04-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 03:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a horrific incident that has shocked Nigeria, at least 40 people have been killed in an attack by suspected Fulani herders on a Christian farming community in the north-central region. The attack marks a severe escalation in violence tied to land resource conflicts.

President Bola Tinubu expressed his condolences and announced that security agencies have been directed to investigate the brutal Sunday night attack on the Zike community thoroughly. Amnesty International highlighted that victims, including children and the elderly, were caught off guard.

The violence reflects wider sectarian tensions between Christians and Muslims in the region, exacerbated by fierce competition for land and water resources. Despite additional security forces, the situation remains tense, with calls for better protection for vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

