Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Attack Christian Community in North-Central Nigeria

In a horrific incident that has shocked Nigeria, at least 40 people have been killed in an attack by suspected Fulani herders on a Christian farming community in the north-central region. The attack marks a severe escalation in violence tied to land resource conflicts.

President Bola Tinubu expressed his condolences and announced that security agencies have been directed to investigate the brutal Sunday night attack on the Zike community thoroughly. Amnesty International highlighted that victims, including children and the elderly, were caught off guard.

The violence reflects wider sectarian tensions between Christians and Muslims in the region, exacerbated by fierce competition for land and water resources. Despite additional security forces, the situation remains tense, with calls for better protection for vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)