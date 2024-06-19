India's AC Manufacturers Airlift Components Amidst Record-Breaking Heatwave-Driven Demand

In response to an unprecedented surge in demand spurred by a relentless heatwave, Indian air-conditioning manufacturers are airlifting essential components from suppliers worldwide. Components such as compressors, motors, and PCBs are being flown in to expedite production, industry leaders revealed.

The increased reliance on airlifting stems from traditional shipping methods via ocean freight, which struggle to meet the urgent timelines required to keep up with consumer demand. Countries like China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan are primary suppliers for these critical parts.

This logistical strain has led to price hikes as manufacturers pass on the cost increase of metals like copper and aluminium to customers. Industry reports indicate a 4-5% price increase, with installation delays stretching over a week. Notably, the room AC sector experienced a 50% growth in the past three months, far surpassing expectations.

