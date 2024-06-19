Aspire 2024: India's Largest Virtual Career Fair for Freshers
Aspire by foundit is hosting its third virtual career fair from June 19-20, 2024. Targeted at freshers and young professionals, the event offers a broad talent pool for recruiters and opportunities for job seekers to connect with industry leaders. Companies like Infosys and ICICI Bank are participating.
Foundit has kicked off the third edition of Aspire 2024, India's largest virtual career fair, aimed at freshers and young professionals. Running from June 19-20, the event offers a unique platform for job seekers to connect with potential employers, including renowned names like Infosys and ICICI Bank.
The fair, which debuted today, expects participation from over 2 lakh eager talents, offering recruiters access to a broad pool of candidates. Foundit's skill assessment features aim to mitigate the prevalent issue of skill mismatches in the job market.
With its focus on reducing hiring costs and enhancing recruiter productivity, Aspire's ongoing success is underscored by increasing registrations each year. Featuring companies from diverse sectors, the event aids young professionals in making informed career decisions and building essential industry connections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
