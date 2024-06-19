Left Menu

EU's Ecodesign Regulation: A New Challenge for Indian Exporters

The European Union's new Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) set to begin in 2026 will significantly impact exporters, especially in iron, steel, aluminium, textiles, and other sectors. Indian exporters must adapt to these standards, which include sustainability data and Digital Product Passports to retain their market presence.

The European Union's stringent Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) is poised to impose new challenges on exporters, including key sectors such as iron, steel, and textiles.

From January 2026, products entering the EU will need a Digital Product Passport, accessible through QR codes, detailing their environmental impact.

Indian exporters, already grappling with stringent EU regulations like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, must now adapt to these rigorous, sustainability-focused standards to maintain their market foothold.

