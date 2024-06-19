Kolkata Metro Advances Night Service Timings Amidst Low Patronage

The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced an advancement of its special night service along the North-South corridor by 20 minutes, effective June 24.

This adjustment aims to increase commuter numbers, which have been low since the service's introduction on May 24. Initially running at 11 pm from both Kavi Subhas and Dum Dum stations, the trains will now operate from 10.40 pm. The decision comes after observing an average of only 300 passengers per train and significant financial losses, with running costs at Rs. 2.7 lakh daily but revenue merely Rs. 6,000. Kaushik Mitra, a Kolkata Metro spokesperson, noted that the timing change is expected to attract more commuters. From June 24, ticket counters will close for night services, and passengers can purchase tokens via ASCRM machines using UPI payment or use Kolkata Metro smartcards. Regular services end at 9.40 pm, and this change reduces the gap between regular and special services to one hour.

